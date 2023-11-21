Björk and Rosalía’s Salmon Farming Song Is Pretty Damn Good

YouTube

Björk and Rosalía are saving pop music and fish.

On Tuesday, the musicians released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Oral,” to spread awareness about the environmental dangers of open net-pen salmon farming in Iceland. Proceeds for the single will go to the non-profit organization Aegis; at the start of the music video, a title card states that “all funds raised will support legal fees for protesters.”

Back in October, the same day she announced the duet, Björk joined more than 2,000 agricultural workers and citizens at a demonstration in Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik, to protest for Norwegian-owned fish farming operations in her home country. According to a press release for “Oral,” “these genetically altered, diseased salmon regularly escape the pens and swim upriver to Iceland’s highlands, where devastating genetic mixing occurs and endangers the future of Iceland’s wild salmon population.”

