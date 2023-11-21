Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Björk and Rosalía’s Salmon Farming Song Is Pretty Damn Good

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    Björk and Rosalía’s Salmon Farming Song Is Pretty Damn Good

    YouTube

    Björk and Rosalía are saving pop music and fish.

    On Tuesday, the musicians released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Oral,” to spread awareness about the environmental dangers of open net-pen salmon farming in Iceland. Proceeds for the single will go to the non-profit organization Aegis; at the start of the music video, a title card states that “all funds raised will support legal fees for protesters.”

    Back in October, the same day she announced the duet, Björk joined more than 2,000 agricultural workers and citizens at a demonstration in Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik, to protest for Norwegian-owned fish farming operations in her home country. According to a press release for “Oral,” “these genetically altered, diseased salmon regularly escape the pens and swim upriver to Iceland’s highlands, where devastating genetic mixing occurs and endangers the future of Iceland’s wild salmon population.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LIVE NOW: Pentagon Briefing With Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Here are the former Red Sox players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Leesa Black Friday deals 2023: Save up to $750, plus an exclusive discount for readers

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy