Leesa Black Friday deals 2023: Save up to $750, plus an exclusive discount for readers

Leesa is one of the best mattress brands we tested, and you can save big during its Black Friday sale.

Leesa

TBlack Friday doesn’t officially start until November 24, 2023, but Leesa’s Black Friday mattress deals are already live. Now is your best time to save big on sleep products from one of our favorite bed-in-a-box brands.

Alongside the best Black Friday mattress deals, Leesa offers up to $750 off select mattresses and two free down alternative pillows with your purchase. Plus, when you use our exclusive promo code INSIDER25 at checkout, you get an extra $25 off. Leesa also has non-mattress deals, including 25% off select bedding and 20% off bases. You’ll get free shipping, a 100-day trial, and 15-year warranty on any mattress purchase.

We’ve tested nearly every Leesa mattress firsthand (see our Leesa mattress guide for more details) and we love the Leesa Sapira Hybrid — so much so that we named it the top pick in our guide to the best mattresses. It has an average firmness that will appeal to most sleepers, stays cool, and offers impressive motion isolation for couples. During Leesa’s sale, you can take $400 off and get two free pillows on the Sapira. Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review for more on what we love about this mattress.

Below are the top deals you should act on before the sale ends on December 12.

Shop all Black Friday deals from Leesa.

The best Black Friday deals from Leesa

Leesa Black Friday FAQs

When will the Leesa Black Friday sale end?

According to the sale terms on Leesa’s website, the sale will end at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on December 12, 2023. Sometimes, brands offer deeper discounts as Black Friday gets closer, or there will be better deals at other retailers. We will track all the prices on Leesa products and update this article when necessary.

Is Leesa worth it?

As Business Insider’s main mattress tester, I’ve tested several Leesa products, which you can read more about in our Leesa mattress guide, and unequivocally can say they are worth it. I’m continually impressed with the quality when testing new Leesa products.

