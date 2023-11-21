Jason Sudeikis Thanked Taylor Swift For Touring in Kansas City and Endorses Relationship With Travis Kelce: “He’s a Good Egg”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jason Sudeikis is considering the new celebrity in his hometown of Kansas City after visits from Taylor Swift during her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Sudeikis – who returned to Kansas City on November 11 for his annual Thundergong! benefit concert in support of Steps of Faith, which helps amputees get the prosthetics they need – tells THR that he saw Swift this summer and thanked her for bringing her Eras tour to town. Sudeikis notes that he often expresses gratitude to musicians and comedians for visiting Kansas City, while some tours choose to visit nearby St. Louis or Chicago instead.

“I was grateful to Taylor for just hanging out here and coming here to do two nights of shows,” says the Ted Lasso star. “All my friends, people with children, people without children, had a fantastic time. And she said, ‘Oh, it was a great run.’ Little did I know that just a few months later she would be our adopted daughter,” as Swift has attended several Chiefs games and visited local spots with Kelce since they started dating publicly in late September.

Sudeikis – a big supporter of the NFL team who auctioned off a number of Chiefs items at his charity event – ​​added: “I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more wants to hang out. with Travis. He’s a good egg.’

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.