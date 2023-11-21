The best AirPods of 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

We’ve tested every model and each generation to find the best AirPods for your needs.

Apple; Alyssa Powell/Insider

Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular wireless headphones on the market right now, and for good reason, considering their fantastic sound quality and sleek design. But with four different models to choose from, picking the best AirPods for your needs can be tricky.

For most people, the best AirPods to get are the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and the convenience of USB-C charging. If you’re on a tight budget, the standard AirPods (2nd Generation) remain a good buy too, but they lack ANC and aren’t water resistant.

Here’s a full breakdown of what each AirPods model offers, and which is the best for you, depending on your budget and needs.

Our top picks for the best AirPods

Best overall: AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – See at Amazon

The second-generation AirPods Pro are Apple’s premium wireless earbuds with much improved sound quality and noise-cancellation over the first-gen AirPods Pro.

Best for casual users: AirPods (3rd generation) – See at Amazon

The third-generation AirPods offer better sound quality than the previous-gen AirPods. They have a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but lack noise cancellation.

Best budget: AirPods (2nd generation) – See at Amazon

Apple’s second-generation AirPods nail the basics when it comes to truly wireless earbuds, such as quick connectivity, decent sound quality, and plenty of other features that pair nicely with the iPhone.

Best for audiophiles: AirPods Max – See at Amazon

The over-ear AirPods Max are the definition of luxury audio, offering superb sound quality, a premium and comfortable build, and top-notch noise cancellation.

Best overall: AirPods Pro (2nd generation) The second-gen AirPods Pro are the best AirPods for most people. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider Fit and style: Earbuds with customizable tips Battery life: Up to 6 hours (ANC on), 30 hours with charging caseWater resistant: YesFeatures: Personalized Spatial Audio, active noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency Mode, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause, pressure sensitive touch sensor controls Earbuds with customizable tipsUp to 6 hours (ANC on), 30 hours with charging caseYesPersonalized Spatial Audio, active noise cancellation, Adaptive Transparency Mode, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause, pressure sensitive touch sensor controls Pros: Best sounding Apple earbuds, excellent noise canceling, Adaptive Transparency Mode blocks sudden loud noises, most universal fit Cons: Only average battery life The second-gen AirPods Pro, released in September 2022, are Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds. If you’re seeking superior sound quality and noise cancellation — and your budget allows for it — the AirPods Pro are what I’d recommend. The second-gen AirPods Pro easily offer the best sound quality out of all of Apple’s earbuds. A new custom driver results in a big improvement with noticeably richer sound over the original AirPods Pro, which always sounded a little hollow and distant to me. They are the first AirPods to use the new H2 processing chip, which Apple claims can deliver twice as powerful noise-canceling as the H1 chip housed in the first-generation AirPods Pro. Good noise canceling isn’t just useful during a commute or while traveling — it’s a key feature when simply working at a desk to hush distracting noise. It’s the kind of feature that’s worth spending on if your budget allows for it. Beyond sound quality and the excellent noise cancellation, the second-gen AirPods Pro and their in-ear tip design might be the best AirPods for some people who have experienced issues with AirPods actually staying in their ears. The second-gen AirPods Pro fit more securely than regular AirPods thanks to the customizable tips that fit deeper in your ear. Read our full Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) review. Best for casual users: AirPods (3rd generation) The third-gen AirPods lack active noise-cancellation, but they’re a good option for casual listeners. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider Fit and style: Earbuds, non-customizableBattery life: Up to 6 hours, 30 hours with charging caseWater resistant: YesFeatures: Personalized Spatial Audio, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause, pressure sensor controls. Earbuds, non-customizableUp to 6 hours, 30 hours with charging caseYesPersonalized Spatial Audio, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause, pressure sensor controls. Pros: Good sound quality, includes premium audio features, sleek AirPods Pro design Cons: May not fit all ears, only average battery life Apple’s third-generation AirPods are worth the extra expenditure over the second-gen AirPods. They include premium audio features like Adaptive EQ and Personalized Spatial Audio that gives the impression that music is coming from around you (in stereo) rather than directly into your ears. Not everyone likes the surround sound aspect of Personalized Spatial Audio, so it’s good that it’s only an option. What can’t be denied is that the third-gen AirPods have higher quality drivers and amplifiers than the second-gen AirPods for better sound quality. While the third-gen AirPods has a contoured design and shorter stem, making it look like the AirPods Pro, they don’t include noise canceling, which isn’t surprising for this price point for Apple’s AirPods. In your ears, the third-gen AirPods fit more like the second-gen AirPods rather than the in-ear tip design of the AirPods Pro. If you’ve had issues with AirPods staying in your ears, the third-gen AirPods won’t help. Read our full Apple AirPods (3rd generation) review. Best budget: AirPods (2nd generation) The second-generation AirPods are the most basic AirPods available. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Fit and style: Earbuds, non-customizable Battery life: Up to 5 hours, more than 24 hours with charging caseWater resistant: NoFeatures: Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause Earbuds, non-customizableUp to 5 hours, more than 24 hours with charging caseNoHey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause Pros: Convenient pairing features, lightweight design, hands-free Siri access, quick device switching Cons: May not fit all ears, audio quality isn’t good for the price, only average battery life Apple’s second-generation AirPods package all the core features — like quick pairing with iOS devices and automatic playing and pausing — in a more affordable pair of wireless headphones. They’re the right choice if you primarily listen to podcasts and other voice-based audio rather than music, or you’d rather sacrifice features like noise cancellation, spatial audio, and water resistance to save a few bucks. The second-gen AirPods have longer stems than the third-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro that essentially makes them look like Apple just snipped the wires off its wired EarPods headphones. It’s not a bad look — they have actually become an iconic design — but it’s not as sleek as the shorter stems on the more expensive models among the best AirPods listed here. The second-gen AirPods have Apple’s standard AirPods fit that works fine for many, but for some, they’re impossible to keep in their ears. If you’ve ever had issues with AirPods fitting in your ears and you’re not willing to spend over $120 for either the original or second-gen AirPods Pro that offer a more universal fit, you’re better off looking elsewhere. Read our full Apple AirPods (2nd generation) review. Best for audiophiles: AirPods Max The AirPods Max are Apple’s only over-ear headphones. Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider Fit and style: Over-ear headphones with adjustable ear cupsBattery life: Up to 20 hoursWater resistant: NoFeatures: Active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, transparency mode, digital crown for media controls, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause Over-ear headphones with adjustable ear cupsUp to 20 hoursNoActive noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, transparency mode, digital crown for media controls, Hey Siri, automatic switching, quick pairing, auto play and pause Pros: Top-notch audio quality, noise cancellation, premium design, comfortable fit, long battery life Cons: Expensive, no charging case, included case doesn’t protect entire headset, no input options or included cables for other audio connections The AirPods Max deliver first-rate audio performance and noise cancellation, all wrapped in an elegant design that outclasses rivals from Bose and Sony. The biggest difference you’ll notice between the AirPods Max and Apple’s other AirPods is its over-ear design. That alone suggests these headphones are designed for people that care more about audio quality than the average person, and also want a pair of headphones that make a statement when worn in public. The AirPods Max come with an Apple-designed driver and 10 audio cores for delivering computational audio and adaptive EQ, which allows the headphones to adjust their sound based on the fit of the ear cups. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max also support spatial audio and other features like quick-pairing. During my testing, I found that the AirPods Max sound significantly crisper, bolder, and louder than the $379 Bose Noise Canceling 700 headphones. They also outperformed the $350 Sony WH-1000XM4, although Sony’s headphones came impressively close. The AirPods Max also deliver when it comes to noise cancellation. When I sat underneath an elevated subway that runs above a very busy street near my apartment, the AirPods Max were able to significantly dull the sound of the train screeching to a halt and nearby traffic. The downside, however, is that the included case doesn’t charge the AirPods Max. Instead, it puts them in low power mode. There’s no doubt that the AirPods Max are excellent, but their price makes them inaccessible to many people. If you’re an Apple loyalist that cares about having top notch audio and prefers over-ear designs — and are willing to splurge for it — the AirPods Max are the best AirPods to get. Read our full Apple AirPods Max review. When will Apple release new AirPods? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Apple’s standard AirPods are now in their third generation, the AirPods Pro are in their second generation, and the AirPods Max are still in their first generation. The release cycle for AirPods isn’t as easy to predict as the iPhone’s, but here’s what we know based on reliable reports. AirPods: Apple’s third-generation AirPods launched in October 2021, and we don’t expect a new model anytime soon. We haven’t seen reliable reports that Apple is planning to release a successor.AirPods Pro: Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro in September 2022, so we don’t anticipate a new model anytime soon. In 2023 Apple re-released the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a new case, but made no updates to the earbuds themselves. Keep in mind that the original AirPods Pro were released in 2019, giving them a three-year life cycle — we might have to wait a similar amount of time for a new AirPods Pro model, meaning they’d drop in 2025.AirPods Max: Apple released the AirPods Max in December 2020, and we haven’t heard any reliable news about when a successor could launch. We also don’t know whether Apple is considering designing more on-ear or over-ear AirPods models.Moving from Lightning to USB-C: Although there may not be any new AirPods on the horizon, Apple is making changes to the AirPods’ cases. Like the iPhone 15 and iPad Pro, new AirPods Pro models charge using a standard USB-C cable instead of an older Lightning cable. So far, the AirPods Pro are the only AirPods to see this change, but expect more to transition in the future.

Read the original article on Business Insider