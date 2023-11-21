Man, Woman Accused of Using Drone to Fly Drugs Into South Carolina Prison, Deputies Say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office / News Release) – On 11/17/2023 the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Evans Correctional Prison located on Hwy 9 West in reference to a drone flying a package across the prison. Prior to arrival, Prison Officials with SCDC called back and stated that the drone was seen going towards Saddle Brook Rd. Once in the area Deputies again coordinated with SCDC Officials who advised that the drone went towards the woods behind the prison.

After being given this information Deputy Hatcher observed a dark color SUV coming from behind the prison and initiated a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle given the nature of the call and proximity of the vehicle at such a late hour. Upon approach of the vehicle a drone was observed in the trunk area of the SUV and additional Deputies were requested at this time.

After further investigation and consultation with SCDC regarding details specific to the package that was dropped, it was confirmed that the occupants were indeed responsible for its delivery. The package contained several items that are considered contraband in the Prison system and contained 100 grams of Marijuana and 55 grams of Methamphetamine. In addition, a DJI inspire II Drone was confiscated as part of the recovery.

The Female driver, Jada Young was charged with Criminal Conspiracy as well as Introducing Contraband into a State Facility. The passenger, identified as Dorian Mallory was charged with:

– Trafficking Methamphetamine, 3rd Offense

– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

– Criminal Conspiracy

– Introducing Contraband into a State Facility

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

A bond hearing was conducted this afternoon where Young received a $10,000 Surety bond and Mallory received a $175,000 Surety bond. This case was Investigated by Deputy Hatcher, Cpl. Taylor, and Sgt. Lee of the Night Shift Uniform Patrol Division with the assistance of Investigator Heffner of the Investigations Division.

The post Man, Woman Accused of Using Drone to Fly Drugs Into South Carolina Prison, Deputies Say appeared first on Breaking911.