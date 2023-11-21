The Most Scandalous ‘Saltburn’ Twists Explained: He Did What to a Grave?!

Amazon Studios

The bathwater had what in it? And he did what to the bathwater? His hands had what on them when he licked them? He showed his what during that dance scene? Most pressing of all, he did what to the boy’s gravesite?

Writer-director Emerald Fennell’s new film Saltburn has been on the fall film festival circuit for the last few months, ahead of its theatrical debut in limited release last weekend. (It opens wide Nov. 22.) That means audiences have been discovering what happens in the film, a psychosexual thriller that borrows from The Talented Mr. Ripley and Brideshead Revisited, at first slowly and then, now that audiences are starting to see it, very quickly.

It’s been a snowball of buzz that’s grown from a whisper to a din. Some theatergoers have been shocked. Some have been titillated and aroused. Others have been disgusted. Then there are those who don’t understand what all the fuss is about. While it may have been hard to dodge spoilers about all of the provocative twists and turns, now, at least, we feel like those plot points are safe to talk about.

