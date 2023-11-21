Ex-Trump Accountant Cries on the Witness Stand at Bank Fraud Trial

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

As the New York Attorney General’s bank fraud trial against Donald Trump dragged on for its eighth week on Tuesday, one-time Trump Organization accountant Jeffrey McConney took the witness stand and actually cried. But even though McConney made it clear he is tired of being the former president’s fall guy, they weren’t tears of regret.

Instead, McConney bemoaned the way law enforcement keeps targeting him to get to his former boss.

“I’m an honest person,” he mumbled through tears, looking back glowingly on his time at the famous real estate company. “I got to do things that a normal accountant wouldn’t be able to do… I’m very proud of the work I did in the 35 years.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.