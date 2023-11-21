Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Ex-Trump Accountant Cries on the Witness Stand at Bank Fraud Trial

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ex-Trump Accountant Cries on the Witness Stand at Bank Fraud Trial

    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    As the New York Attorney General’s bank fraud trial against Donald Trump dragged on for its eighth week on Tuesday, one-time Trump Organization accountant Jeffrey McConney took the witness stand and actually cried. But even though McConney made it clear he is tired of being the former president’s fall guy, they weren’t tears of regret.

    Instead, McConney bemoaned the way law enforcement keeps targeting him to get to his former boss.

    “I’m an honest person,” he mumbled through tears, looking back glowingly on his time at the famous real estate company. “I got to do things that a normal accountant wouldn’t be able to do… I’m very proud of the work I did in the 35 years.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nursing Home Resident Accused of Using Walker to Beat Man to Death in Fight Over Laundry

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    ‘I Hope I Don’t Die’ | Louisville Officer Shoots Man Armed With AR-Style Pistol

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Are diamonds still forever, or are falling prices causing the precious stones to lose their shine?

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nursing Home Resident Accused of Using Walker to Beat Man to Death in Fight Over Laundry

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    ‘I Hope I Don’t Die’ | Louisville Officer Shoots Man Armed With AR-Style Pistol

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Are diamonds still forever, or are falling prices causing the precious stones to lose their shine?

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    US researchers found ‘serious safety concerns’ at Wuhan’s coronavirus lab in 2017 three years BEFORE pandemic – but were censored to shield China from criticism, shock new documents show

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy