US researchers found ‘serious safety concerns’ at Wuhan’s coronavirus lab in 2017 three years BEFORE pandemic – but were censored to shield China from criticism, shock new documents show

Warnings from US researchers about genetically engineered viruses in China’s bat lab were raised years before the Covid-19 pandemic, but were ignored or censored.

Newly obtained records show how an NIH official raised serious concerns about the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s plan to engineer Ebola strains in 2017.

The lab, where the FBI believes Covid leaked from, was found to have a “severe shortage of properly trained technicians and researchers needed to operate safely.”

The unnamed official, from the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Anthony Fauci at the time, was instructed to delete security flaws in her report to avoid angering China.

And this wasn’t the first time concerns about engineered viruses were dismissed.

A year earlier, U.S. energy officials warned NIAID about the dangers of engineered and genetically engineered pathogens. However, former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins called the claims “science fiction.”

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in 2009. Collins said warnings about dangerous genetically modified viruses were “science fiction.”

Pictured: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, the laboratory believed to be the origin of Covid-19.

Between 2015 and 2023, at least seven U.S. entities provided NIH grants to laboratories in China conducting animal experiments, totaling $3,306,061.

In 2017, the NIAID official visited the laboratory in Wuhan. That year, China was establishing its first biosafety level 4 laboratory at the WIV, hoping to study some of the world’s deadliest pathogens with funding from France, Canada, and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The United States was indirectly funding WIV research through grants given to EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), a controversial research group at the center of the Covid lab leak theory, which then sent money to the WIV.

The NIAID official later wrote in emails to her superiors that she was alarmed to learn that WIV researchers were planning to study Ebola.

However, because China banned the import of the deadly virus, the team was going to use a technique called reverse genetics to engineer it in their lab.

While preparing her official report on the lab tour to present to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, the NIAID employee emailed colleagues about her concerns about releasing Ebola details.

In the emails, obtained by vanity fairwrote: “I do not want information to come to light that particularly uses reverse genetics to create viruses,” which, in his opinion, would harm the collaboration between NIAID and WIV.

He added: ‘I was surprised to hear what (the WIV technician) said (about reverse engineering Ebola). I’m also worried about how people in Washington will react when they read this.

‘I’m not comfortable with a broader audience within the government circle. It could be very sensitive.

F. Gray Handley, then associate director of international research affairs at NIAID, responded to the email agreeing with the official. His response included: ‘As we discussed. Delete that comment.’

Shi Zhengli, nicknamed the ‘Bat Lady’ or ‘Bat Woman’ for her work on bat coronaviruses, investigated the possibility that Covid could have emerged from her lab in 2020, according to her colleagues.

In a communication from the embassy that same month in response to the report, it said that WIV scientists noted the “serious shortage of adequately trained technicians and researchers necessary to safely operate” the laboratory.

However, it did not include information that NIAID employees apparently found most concerning.

While the Ebola engineering concept is not considered particularly out of the ordinary, due to the WIV laboratory’s shortcomings, the NIAID official feared that her plans to reverse engineer the virus would cause alarm, she recently revealed to congressional investigators.

An NIH spokesperson told Vanity Fair that the NIAID official “took appropriate steps to ensure that officials at NIAID, HHS, and the U.S. Embassy in Beijing were aware of the technician’s comment (regarding the research). of Ebola) through his report on the visit.

However, the spokesperson could not provide evidence that the report describing the Ebola comments was shared with the embassy.

Fears about engineering a lethal virus are not unfounded.

In 2016, the Department of Energy issued a threat assessment on the sale and research of biological samples and genetically modified viruses and added genome editing to its list of potential weapons of mass destruction.

At a meeting in October of that year, the DOE presented a comprehensive proposal to monitor the sale of genetic components and better detect evidence of genetic engineering to prevent foreign entities from using the technique for malicious purposes.

According to an attendee at the meeting, former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins dismissed the risks posed by officials as “science fiction,” adding, “You got this out of a movie.” This looks like a movie script.

Despite evidence that the WIV laboratory was not equipped to handle dangerous pathogens, it continued to receive international support, including from the NIAID through grants sent to EcoHealth Alliance to help fund WIV’s coronavirus research.

And concerns continued to be raised about the WIV and its coronavirus research.

In the years and months before the pandemic, DOE and NIH officials frequently clashed over collaboration with foreign scientific entities.

Energy officials warned the NIH about the national security risks posed by gene editing and the possibility that they could be used by hostile countries, including China, the Vanity Fair investigation revealed.

Just months before the pandemic began in 2019, DOE officials issued their most dramatic and specific warning to NIAID about research the health agency was helping fund at the Chinese lab.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told an adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci that coronavirus research the United States was contributing to at the WIV was at risk of being misused for military purposes.

Brouillette told NIAID that it should rethink its partnerships with Chinese government scientists.

An NIAID spokesperson told Vanity Fair that the agency “is not aware of this interaction.”

The WIV is at the center of the controversy surrounding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified report on the origins of the pandemic.

It showed that the DOE and FBI believe the pandemic originated in the lab. The National Intelligence Council, as well as four other government agencies, believe the virus jumped from an animal to humans, and two others, including the CIA, say there is not enough evidence to support one theory over another.