‘I Hope I Don’t Die’ | Louisville Officer Shoots Man Armed With AR-Style Pistol

Louisville, Kentucky — On Monday, November 13th, 2023, around 2:30 p.m., LMPD 4th Division Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence run in the 1000 block of Beecher Street. When officers arrived on scene at the home, they encountered a male suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jaron Bobbitt, sitting in a vehicle in a driveway. Bobbitt was armed with an AR-style pistol. Bobbitt then led officers on a foot chase through a densely populated neighborhood. The officers repeatedly commanded Bobbitt to drop the weapon. Bobbitt refused to comply despite being told to drop the gun multiple times.

An LMPD officer discharged his weapon striking Bobbitt when Bobbitt pointed the loaded AR-style pistol at the officer.

Officers immediately rendered life-saving aid. Bobbitt stated to officers that the firearm was a “toy gun”. Investigators discovered that the gun was not a toy and was, in fact, fully loaded with live ammunition. Medics transported Bobbitt to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released the next day on Tuesday, November 14th. The domestic violence victim sustained multiple injuries to include a knot on forehead, a bruised and black left eye, and pain and swelling to the back of her head. Bobbitt is facing multiple charges for causing the victim’s injuries and fleeing from officers.

