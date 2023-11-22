Talent Agency Dumps Susan Sarandon After Pro-Palestine Speech

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by the Hollywood talent agency UTA on Tuesday, less than a week after she gave a controversial speech at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” said Sarandon, who starred in Dead Man Walking and most recently in Blue Beetle.

She continued, “It’s important to listen, it’s important to have facts. You don’t have to go through the entire history of that region, you just have to show the babies that are dying in incubators…Those images are enough to show you that something is drastically wrong.”

