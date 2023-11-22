Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Former Marine Brings More Creepy Claims Against ‘Sound of Freedom’ Inspiration

    Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) and its founder Tim Ballard are being sued for a third time amid accusations that he used his anti-trafficking group to prey on women.

    According to a complaint filed in Utah state court, Ballard enlisted a former Marine for a purported sting operation in the British Virgin Islands and encouraged another OUR employee, Matthew Cooper, to touch her sexually under false pretenses.

    Jordana Bree Righter also claims that afterward, during a four-day “cosplay training” in Salt Lake City, two people in the organization struck her in the face, shattering her eye socket. Ballard, whose work was dramatized in the film Sound of Freedom, is accused of refusing to call an ambulance to prevent any record of the October 2021 incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

