The best Black Friday furniture deals for a style upgrade with savings up to 75% off

We’re closing in on the biggest shopping holiday of the year, but many of the best Black Friday furniture deals are already here. These discounts offer a great excuse to elevate your space with trendy and classic items from a variety of retailers. Shop early, and you may have a new sofa from one of the best places to buy a couch to show off before holiday hosting.

If you’re buying on a budget, an excellent place to source trendy furniture is Wayfair, where we’re eyeing the stylish Steelside Marilee Bed for under $200. We love this frame because it’s a cost-conscious way to spruce up your home, and with the New Year fast approaching, now is the perfect time to do some redecorating.

To ensure you don’t miss any early Black Friday furniture deals, check back as we update this article with more promotions. For other discounts, keep up with the best Black Friday deals to find all the must-have sales for products in other departments, from kitchenware to the best mattresses, and tech deals too.

Our favorite Black Friday Furniture Deal Finds

Best Black Friday Furniture Deals by Retailer

Retailers like Pottery Barn will offer Black Friday furniture savings throughout the holiday season with opportunities to save up to 50% off.

Pottery Barn

Allform: Using code BLACKFRI20, you can get up to 20% off home decor items across Allform’s website.AllModern: You can pick up some of the best home decor before the biggest shopping event of the year during AllModern’s Early Access Black Friday Sale.Amazon: The retail giant offers shoppers great discounts on home and kitchen items before Black Friday this year. Anthropologie: Shop 30% off sitewide. Plus the sale’s on sale, with an extra 40% off all sale items. Article: Article’s Black Friday sale gives customers the chance to save up to 30% across more than 600 products.Ballard Designs: Find some of the deepest savings around with up to 75% off sitewide at Ballard Designs.Bed, Bath & Beyond: The newly rebranded Bed Bath & Beyond promises up to 70% off across the site, including up to 40% off Christmas trees. Benchmade Modern: Save 20% off custom couches and furniture. Burke Decor: Tastemakers love Burke Decor’s designer-focused selection of furniture, accents, lighting, rugs and more with plenty of promotions to take advantage off. Take 30% Off the Core Collection with code ONYX or save 35% off orders over $5000 with code SABLE. Also, find up to half off open-box products.Burrow: Save up to $1,000 on your furniture purchase, or browse the Last Chance clearance section for more great buys.Chairish: During the 12 Days of Chairish, discover savings up to half-off more than 500,000 vintage and contemporary pieces including furniture, lighting, rugs, and art with a one-of-kind feel.The Citizenry: Save up to 35% off sitewide, including 10% off furniture. Plus, on Black Friday, ALL profits will support Education for All, a NGO advancing girls education in rural Morocco.CB2: Now is the time to snag that Instagram-able furniture from CB2. The brand is offering up to 40% on best-selling skus, plus up to 60% off clearance. Crate & Barrel: Prepare for the holidays with up to 30% off a wide range of furniture, decor, and even kitchen appliances. For even further discounts, check out the clearance section for savings up to 60% off. Design Within Reach: Save 25% on Herman Miller, Knoll, DWR Collection, HAY, Muuto, Gubi, Sarah Ellison, and Audo, plus 20% on everything else through November 28, including the cult-famous Eames Chair. Floyd Home: The furniture brand is offering up to 30% off popular seating options during The Holiday Sale. Frontgate: Find savings of up to 50% off sitewide, and free shipping on holiday products. Homebody: Cozy and stylish reclining sofas are up to 25% during Homebody’s sitewide sale taking place November 22 through November 27.Home Depot: Black Friday savings are happening now at Home Depot, with a spotlight on furniture and home decor, a category the home improvement retailer has been quickly growing in recent years. Houzz: You can grab up to 80% off on household essentials like rugs, dining chairs, and sofas through November 26, 2023. Ikea: Pick up new comforters, cookware, and storage units up to 40% off during Ikea’s sale before Black Friday. Industry West: Use code THANKS30 for a sitewide savings of 30% off, which is good on sale items too. Joybird: Shop 35% off sitewide, plus select best-selling styles are on sale up to 45% off with tons of QuickShip options available. Lowe’s: Get a jump on your holiday shopping with the Start Saving Now sale from Lowe’s with low prices on appliances, tools, holiday decorations, and more before Black Friday. Lulu & Georgia: Nobody does neutrals quite like Lulu & Georgia. Find the best earthy-toned furniture and rugs with select items up to 20% off. Macy’s: Black Friday Specials are kicking off at Macy’s. Whether you’re looking for bedding, decor or kitchen items, you can expect to find many Deal of the Day Promotions, plus 15% to 50% off furniture.One Kings Lane: Budget-conscious shoppers can snag up to 40% off furniture, lighting, decor and more.Outer: One of our favorite outdoor furniture brands, Outer makes items that can withstand even the harshest weather conditions. You can save up to 30% sitewide leading up to and during Black Friday. Pottery Barn: Stock up on holiday decorations, bedding, and more at Pottery Barn. Right now, you can get home items for up to 50% off. Sabai: Save up to 25% off on Sabai’s sustainable sofa designs through November 30.Serena & Lily: This retailer provides an attractive selection of coastal-chic items that will give your home a refresh this year. You can find discounts on rugs, chairs, and more in their sale section, as well as up to 30% on kitchen and entertaining. Sixpenny: Save 20% off sitewide on Sixpenny’s only sale of the year with code CORNUCOPIA through November 27. The furniture maker emphasizes craftsmanship using reclaimed woods and all-natural, recycled fabrics. Target: Black Friday Home deals are kicking off with up to 30% off dining furniture and and up to 40% off kitchen and floor care. Target also offers a price match guarantee on items if the price drops from when you purchased it between October 22 and December 24 so you’re always getting the best price. Urban Outfitters: A favorite of trendy shoppers everywhere, Urban Outfitters is offering 25% off sitewide. Walmart: Pick up essential home items like vacuums, bedsheets, and water filters from Walmart’s deals section.Wayfair: Wayfair’s Black Friday Early Access Sale entices with up to 70% off of select home items like living room seating, dining furniture, and more. West Elm: In prep for the holidays, find up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, rugs, bedding, kitchenware and more. World Market: Eclectic shoppers will love pursuing World Market’s Black Friday finds, where fun and stylish furniture, lighting, and decor are up to half off. Shop in-store to take part in the Golden Unicorn Scavenger Hunt, which was a viral Tik-tok sensation last season.

Black Friday furniture deal FAQ

Is Black Friday a good time to buy furniture?

Black Friday is a great time to buy new furniture. Many retailers will have all-time low prices on sofas, bed frames, and the best area rugs you can buy. Other shopping holidays like Amazon Prime Day can also have good deals, but they are often not as low as Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Traditionally, Black Friday is the Friday following Thanksgiving, and this year is no different. The shopping holiday falls on November 24, with the event likely lasting through the weekend for most retailers. Cyber Monday is on November 27, so you can still continue shopping through the beginning of the week.

