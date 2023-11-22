Nat Barr breaks down live on air again while speaking about the death of SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens’ son at Schoolies

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Natalie Barr fought back tears for the second morning in a row as she discussed the death of the South Australian police commissioner’s son on live television.

The Sunrise host tearfully spoke about the loss of Charlie Stevens, 18, son of Grant Stevens, on Tuesday and was overcome with emotion again on Wednesday morning.

Barr struggled to speak as she addressed Charlie’s death while introducing South African Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas on the morning show.

Commissioner Stevens had shared a heartbreaking letter to his son after he was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run at Schoolies, south of Adelaide, on Friday night.

“In the two-page tribute, Charlie’s father describes him as a force of nature, a son, a brother, a grandson and much more than just a tragic tale,” Barr said, overwhelmed with emotion.

Mr Malinauskas also seemed visibly upset by the news and said he had spoken to the police commissioner.

“He’s a strong man, he’s quite determined but he’s also a loving father and a human being, so naturally he’s devastated, as is the whole family,” he said.

“This has been a real shock to our state and to many people in our country.”

The Prime Minister said he and his wife Annabelle “shed a few tears” when they heard the news, adding it had also been a difficult “few days” in South Australia with the death of police officer Jason Doig, who was fatally shot last week .

Barr continued to hold back tears throughout the segment when referencing Commissioner Stevens’ letter.

“Here is a grieving family, who have every reason to be completely devastated and to think about themselves and how they are coping, but what they are doing is thinking about others,” Mr. Malinauskas said as his voice began to crack.

“Think about how this tragedy could translate into a lesson for everyone else in the community, thinking not only of their son, but also of the other 100 victims who were lost on the road.

“What wonderful people.”

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has written an emotional letter to his youngest son Charlie, who died from irreversible head trauma when he was allegedly hit by a car on Schoolies.

Commissioner Stevens wrote a two-page letter to his son after his tragic death.

His father said that Charlie was the child who took care of others, made friends with the lonely and always checked in on his friends.

Commissioner Stevens had referred to his son as “101” in the two-page letter, as Charlie was the 101st person to be killed on South Australia’s roads this year.

“I’m writing this sitting in a room with dirty clothes on the floor, an unmade bed, six glasses lined up on the nightstand, an empty KFC box next to the glasses, cabinet doors left open, and a row of skateboards leaning on it. the wall – it’s a mess and it’s perfect. That’s where 101 lived,” he wrote.

‘101 arrived on April 28, 2005 and changed our lives forever. The last of the five – he was different. Cheeky, intense and funny – a lovable rat bag from the moment he can talk.

Charlie was with friends waiting for a bus to go to the Schoolies celebrations at Victor Harbor when he was allegedly punched by Dhirren Randhawa, also 18, at Goolwa, south of Adelaide, about 9pm on Friday.

Mr Stevens died 22 hours later in hospital from “irreversible head trauma”, while Mr Randhawa was arrested shortly afterwards in a nearby street after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Randhawa was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated driving without due care, leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and failure to truthfully answer questions.

Commissioner Stevens’ letter was shared on the South African Police Facebook page and included a link to register for organ donation.