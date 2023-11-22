Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    WATCH: 4 Georgia Inmates Make Brazen Jailbreak Caught on Surveillance Cameras

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    WATCH: 4 Georgia Inmates Make Brazen Jailbreak Caught on Surveillance Cameras

    MACON, Ga. (WMAZ) — On Oct. 16 at around 3 a.m., four inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail. The four men — Marc Anderson, Joey Fournier, Johnifer Barnwell and Chavis Stokes — broke out from a dayroom window. Over a month after the escape, all four men have now been captured. With all of the escapees back in custody, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis spoke to reporters Monday afternoon about what happened and what it took to bring the four men back to jail.

    Read the full story from WMAZ here.

    The post WATCH: 4 Georgia Inmates Make Brazen Jailbreak Caught on Surveillance Cameras appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Jaw-dropping moment Home Affairs minister admits she ‘doesn’t know’ four child sex offenders released from immigration detention are on the streets without tracking bracelets

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump has worst day yet in NY civil fraud trial as underling’s scribbled note ties him to conspiracy

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Jaw-dropping moment Home Affairs minister admits she ‘doesn’t know’ four child sex offenders released from immigration detention are on the streets without tracking bracelets

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump has worst day yet in NY civil fraud trial as underling’s scribbled note ties him to conspiracy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    The Best Tech Black Friday Deals

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy