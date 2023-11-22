Police Identify 2 Men Randomly Gunned Down at Arizona Bus Stop; Suspect Arrested

Authorities in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, have arrested Dominic Celaya, 26, on charges of fatally shooting two men at a bus stop in a seemingly random attack. Celaya was booked into jail on Monday, facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to charging documents, Celaya and his girlfriend were involved in an argument in their car that afternoon. Following the dispute, he exited the vehicle, crossed the street, and fired shots into the air, his girlfriend told police. Shortly after, numerous witnesses observed him shooting the two men at the bus stop.

The victims, identified as 69-year-old Richard Hodakievic and 24-year-old Jaquey James, were found by responding officers. Charging documents reveal that both individuals had sustained two to three gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Celaya attempted to flee on foot into an apartment complex, where he jumped a wall. However, a police canine successfully located him, and a handgun was recovered from his backpack.

Investigators have found no evidence suggesting that Celaya had any prior connection to the victims. During a police interview, Celaya denied firing a gun and claimed to have no recollection of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

