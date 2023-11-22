Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Ex-Obama Adviser’s Shocking Islamophobic Screed Caught on Camera

    A former national security adviser to President Obama was caught on video berating a Muslim street vendor in New York City, calling the man a “terrorist,” describing the prophet Mohammed as a “rapist,” and warning that he and his family would be tortured by the security services “when they deport you back to Egypt.”

    After the footage went viral across social media on Tuesday, and people on X, formerly Twitter, attempted to crowdsource his identity, Stuart Seldowitz confirmed to The Daily Beast that he was indeed the man recorded.

    “The bottom line is, yes it’s me,” Seldowitz said.

