Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Penske Media Corp. has promoted Brooke Jaffe to senior vice president of public affairs & strategy.

    Jaffe joined PMC in 2019 and most recently served as vice president of public affairs and communications. In her new role, she will continue to help new and existing businesses grow across PMC’s portfolio of approximately 30 brands, including The Hollywood ReporterDick Clark Productions and the LA3C Los Angeles-focused festival.

    “Brooke is such a critical and trusted partner to me and our entire senior leadership team. She brings positivity, creativity, drive, strategic thinking and collaboration to every company at PMC. We are very grateful and proud to have Brooke on our team,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of PMC, in a statement.

    Jaffe oversees communications strategies at PMC and its portfolio brands, both internally and externally, including brand reinforcement, corporate messaging, information distribution and issues management.

    Before joining PMC, Jaffe worked as fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, where she was responsible for identifying business trends and discovering emerging talent. She started her career in Fashion accessories department of the magazine as an assistant editor. Jaffe then joined In style magazine as accessories editor.

    Headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, PMC’s other media brands include Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Women’s clothing everyday, SIDE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe And IndieWire.

    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jaw-dropping moment Home Affairs minister admits she ‘doesn’t know’ four child sex offenders released from immigration detention are on the streets without tracking bracelets

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump has worst day yet in NY civil fraud trial as underling’s scribbled note ties him to conspiracy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    The Best Tech Black Friday Deals

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Jaw-dropping moment Home Affairs minister admits she ‘doesn’t know’ four child sex offenders released from immigration detention are on the streets without tracking bracelets

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump has worst day yet in NY civil fraud trial as underling’s scribbled note ties him to conspiracy

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    The Best Tech Black Friday Deals

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy