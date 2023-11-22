Penske Media Promotes Brooke Jaffe to Senior VP, Public Affairs & Strategy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Penske Media Corp. has promoted Brooke Jaffe to senior vice president of public affairs & strategy.

Jaffe joined PMC in 2019 and most recently served as vice president of public affairs and communications. In her new role, she will continue to help new and existing businesses grow across PMC’s portfolio of approximately 30 brands, including The Hollywood ReporterDick Clark Productions and the LA3C Los Angeles-focused festival.

“Brooke is such a critical and trusted partner to me and our entire senior leadership team. She brings positivity, creativity, drive, strategic thinking and collaboration to every company at PMC. We are very grateful and proud to have Brooke on our team,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of PMC, in a statement.

Jaffe oversees communications strategies at PMC and its portfolio brands, both internally and externally, including brand reinforcement, corporate messaging, information distribution and issues management.

Before joining PMC, Jaffe worked as fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, where she was responsible for identifying business trends and discovering emerging talent. She started her career in Fashion accessories department of the magazine as an assistant editor. Jaffe then joined In style magazine as accessories editor.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City, PMC’s other media brands include Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Women’s clothing everyday, SIDE Media, Robb Report, Deadline, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Fairchild Media, Vibe And IndieWire.