Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Judge Refuses to Revoke Trump Co-Defendant’s Bail Over Social Media Posts

    Judge Refuses to Revoke Trump Co-Defendant’s Bail Over Social Media Posts

    Dennis Byron/Reuters

    The Fulton County judge presiding over Donald Trump’s racketeering and election interference case refused to revoke co-defendant Harrison Floyd’s bond on Tuesday, despite prosecutors claiming that his social media posts were threatening witnesses.

    Revoking Floyd’s bond may have put the former head of Black Voices for Trump behind bars for over a year, as District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed a trial start date of August 5, 2024.

    On Wednesday, Willis called Floyd’s posts on X, formerly Twitter, “an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

