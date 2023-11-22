Jackie ‘O’ hospital admission: Trolls target radio star with cruel fake theory about her health

<!–

Anti-vaxxers trolled Jackie ‘O’ Henderson online in a barrage of cruel comments after the radio host was rushed to the emergency room midway through her show yesterday morning.

Sandilands told KIIS FM that Henderson left the studios on Tuesday morning to seek medical attention after experiencing “tingling in her arm.”

Tingling in the arm can be considered a symptom of a heart attack.

The radio shock jock, 48, was treated emergency for an ‘infection’ and has since been released from Sydney’s Royal North Shore.

Amid the medical scare, cruel trolls have bombarded Jackie O with a false conspiracy theory that the vaccine was to blame.

One claimed she was a “huge Australian jab pusher” because of her pro-vaccination stance and because she had received the AstraZeneca shot live on air.

Another anti-vaxxer claimed that ‘karma is a cruel mistress’, while a third said they had no sympathy for the radio host because ‘she reaps what she does’.

A third added: ‘Give her another jab, I’m sure it will help her!’

On Wednesday morning, Henderson shared an update with listeners, explaining that she was “just fighting an infection.”

“I had some tests done and I was there (at the hospital) all day,” Henderson said.

‘You have to have an ECG, blood tests and then they also check your lungs because those are the two things that cause the chest pain I had.

‘I’m fine. I’m just fighting an infection and I’m fine.”

The media personality went on to say that she also ‘got a CAT scan’ before praising the ‘incredible’ staff who cared for her at the hospital.

Earlier in the show, Jackie had revealed that she visited her gynecologist for a procedure on Monday. She had uterine polyps removed

Kyle and Jackie were preparing to interview Angela Bishop on Tuesday’s show when she started experiencing symptoms.

‘She just got out for a rest. She’s wearing some sort of corset dress and she had surgery yesterday,” Kyle explained.

“She also didn’t sleep much because intern Pete’s melatonin tablets kept her awake and then she went to the Red Bulls this morning.”

Earlier in the show, Jackie had revealed that she visited her gynecologist and had a uterine polyp, a growth on her uterus, surgically removed.

