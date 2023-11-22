Patriots’ Trent Brown is not happy with ‘rhetoric’ regarding absence in Germany

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“I’m one of the first to enter the building and one of the last to leave.”

Trent Brown did not travel to Germany with the Patriots earlier this month due to both injuries and personal reasons. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Patriots running back tackle Trent Brown did not make the international trek with his teammates earlier this month during New England’s Week 10 game against the Colts.

But unlike the disciplinary measures that kept J.C. Jackson off the team plane en route to Frankfurt, Germany, Brown’s absence was due to both injuries and a personal matter involving his family.

On Tuesday I spoke with Mark Daniels of MassLive.comBrown revealed that a combination of both ankle and knee issues would keep him from taking the field on November 12 against the Colts.

The veteran offensive lineman is still recovering and trying to get time off for Sunday’s road game against the Giants.

Brown also told Daniels that his uncle had passed away, prompting his excused absence for personal reasons.

But in the hours leading up to New England’s game against Indianapolis at Deutsche Bank Park, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said noted on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Pregame Live” that Brown’s slowness has also been a problem for the Patriots this season.

“He’s usually late,” reported Breer, who also added that Brown’s current injury “was legitimate. “That has been a problem over the course of his career and that problem has not gone away this year.”

That report prompted a response from Brown during his conversation with Daniels, with the left tackle emphasizing that he was never disciplined by Bill Belichick and the Patriots during his two stints in New England.

‘That’s nonsense…. It’s a bunch of bulls. I’m never late,” Brown told Daniels. “Honestly. I’m one of the first to come into the building and one of the last to leave the building… I’m sure you’re not really used to reporting on losing seasons around here, but that’s the kind of bull -rhetoric that comes with it. .

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I’ve been the best player on offense all season, and then when I don’t play, that bull– starts happening.”

New England’s offensive line has played a huge role in the team’s dismal performance throughout the 2023 season. But Brown has been one of the few bright spots on a rather porous unit up front.

In Brown’s seven starts at left tackle this season, he has given up just two total sacksnd is rated as the eighth-best LT in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Trent Brown is PFF’s highest-rated offensive lineman (85.9) in the NFL so far this season. Enjoy this Quinnen Williams flavored pancake, served by Brown on the left. pic.twitter.com/uWSoxT84hG — Louie Benjamin (@PFF_Louie) September 25, 2023

Without Brown in the lineup in Germany, New England’s O-line gave up five sacks in the first half against the Colts.

