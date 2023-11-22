Israel, Hamas Reach Major Deal to Free Around 50 Hostages

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Israel’s cabinet voted to approve a deal for the release of around 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of around 150 imprisoned Palestinians and at least a four-day pause in fighting, according to multiple reports from Israeli news organizations Haaretz and Kan, the national broadcaster

According to the Guardian, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported the first release of hostages is set for Thursday so long as the Israeli Supreme Court does not move to block the deal.

No Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis will be released as part of the deal, AXIOS reported, adding that 300 aid trucks per day would be allowed to enter Gaza during the pause.

Read more at The Daily Beast.