Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Israel, Hamas Reach Major Deal to Free Around 50 Hostages

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Israel, Hamas Reach Major Deal to Free Around 50 Hostages

    Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

    Israel’s cabinet voted to approve a deal for the release of around 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of around 150 imprisoned Palestinians and at least a four-day pause in fighting, according to multiple reports from Israeli news organizations Haaretz and Kan, the national broadcaster

    According to the Guardian, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported the first release of hostages is set for Thursday so long as the Israeli Supreme Court does not move to block the deal.

    No Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis will be released as part of the deal, AXIOS reported, adding that 300 aid trucks per day would be allowed to enter Gaza during the pause.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Genoveva Casanova breaks her silence after photos of her with Denmark’s Prince Frederik triggered an ‘affair’ scandal

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Israel’s Assault on Gaza Is Making Hamas More Popular and Destroying Hope for a Future Peace

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Genoveva Casanova breaks her silence after photos of her with Denmark’s Prince Frederik triggered an ‘affair’ scandal

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Israel’s Assault on Gaza Is Making Hamas More Popular and Destroying Hope for a Future Peace

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    🔴 Live: Israeli government approves hostage release deal with Hamas

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy