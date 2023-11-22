Gemma Chan puts on a VERY leggy display in a chic tweed mini dress and knee-high boots as she attends charity fashion bash

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– Gemma Chan looked sensational as she visited the Choose Love pop-up shop for Help Refugees in London on Tuesday. The actress, 40, put on a very leggy show in a chic tweed mini dress as she posed up a storm at the Carnaby Street event. The pale pink gown featured cute bow details and silver buttons and was tailored to perfection, hugging every inch of Gemma’s slim figure. She completed the stylish look with a pair of knee-high black boots that showed off a glimpse of her toned thighs. The charity helps refugees around the world, offering shoppers items such as winter coats, hot meals and sleeping bags. Gorgeous: Gemma Chan, 40, looked sensational as she visited the Choose Love pop-up shop for Help Refugees in London on Tuesday Glam: The actress put on a very leggy show in a chic tweed mini dress as she posed up a storm at the Carnaby Street event

In July 2022, The Crazy Rich Asians star gave a rare insight into her relationship with fellow actor Dominic Cooper.

Gemma spoke about his support of her passions, saying her boyfriend was particularly supportive when she spoke out on behalf of Asian communities during the pandemic.

She launched the #StopESEAHate campaign with GoFundMe that fought against racially motivated crimes targeting people of East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) descent.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I think I’m so lucky that I’m in a relationship where we can talk about everything,” the actress said of her boyfriend.

‘Dom was very understanding and empathetic. I was very open about how I was feeling during that time, and he was just incredibly supportive.”

‘I definitely didn’t feel like I had to do everything alone. I’m really, really lucky.’

Gemma and Dominic have done their best to keep their romance out of the public eye since they got together in 2018.

After months of dating rumors, they were photographed on a beach day in Formentera in September.

Lovebirds: In July 2022, The Crazy Rich Asians star gave a rare insight into her relationship with fellow actor Dominic Cooper (pictured in February)

Sweet: Gemma spoke about his support of her passions and said her boyfriend was particularly supportive when she spoke out on behalf of Asian communities during the pandemic (pictured in July)

The pair proudly flaunted their relationship for the first time and looked utterly in love as they enjoyed their sun-soaked summer holiday

Three months later, the couple made their first public appearance at an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards.

They’ve been together ever since, but neither of them are fond of flaunting their relationship or talking about their love lives.

