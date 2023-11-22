Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Israel’s Assault on Gaza Is Making Hamas More Popular and Destroying Hope for a Future Peace

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Israel’s Assault on Gaza Is Making Hamas More Popular and Destroying Hope for a Future Peace

    Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

    One of the most important aspects of Israel’s messaging on the ongoing Gaza conflict—more accurately termed war propaganda—has been to conflate the Palestinians in Gaza, and even Palestinians in general, with Hamas and the brutal, dehumanizing attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

    This rhetorical conflation, coupled with rhetoric of dehumanization (Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant described Palestinians in Gaza as “human animals”), serves the cold imperative of rationalizing and minimizing the death and destruction currently being meted out to the 2.1 million civilians crammed into this tiny area. The alarming rhetoric by Israeli and Hamas political leaders, often matched by their actions, implicitly and even explicitly claim that there are “no civilians” on the other side.

    This all-to-common sensibility of bloodlust in the midst of a conflict is exactly why the international community developed the laws of war, mainly in the 20th century, including several key instruments, like the Fourth Geneva Convention, specifically designed to outline the rights and protections of civilians caught in the middle of military campaigns.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    WestJet lost a passenger’s bag on a domestic flight in Canada. The passenger’s AirTag shows it was in Jamaica.

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy