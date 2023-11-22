Genoveva Casanova breaks her silence after photos of her with Denmark’s Prince Frederik triggered an ‘affair’ scandal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Genoveva Casanova has broken her silence after photos of her on a night out with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sparked speculation of an “affair”.

The Mexican socialite, who was pictured with the future king, 55, in Madrid without his wife Mary last month, mourned the anniversary of her late mother-in-law’s death online. The Duchess of Alba, a Spanish aristocrat, died nine years ago at the age of 88.

“I miss you so much… your affection, your sense of humor, your motherly way of taking care of us, how I wish you never left,” Ms. Casanova wrote alongside a photo of them together.

“Even though sometimes you still sit here next to me. You always loved me almost like another girl, no matter what. Until the day you left, you always held my hand. Thank you for your unconditional love.

The reality star, 47, was married to the duchess’s son, Cayetano Martinez de Irujo, in 2005; the couple divorced in 2007 but remain friends.

Shortly after the couple’s “explosive” photos were published by Spanish publication Lecturas, Ms Casanova called the “malicious” rumors of an affair false and misleading. She also posted a legal letter on Instagram and threatened legal action against the magazine, but has remained silent since.

Reality TV star Genoveva Casanova (pictured) has been at the center of speculation since it emerged she has struck up a friendship with the prince – who is married to Australian-born Princess Mary and has four children.

The glamorous 47-year-old mourned the death of her former mother-in-law by sharing an image on Instagram. The Duchess of Alba, a Spanish aristocrat (left), died nine years ago at the age of 88. She had remained silent since her first statement about the rumors.

Meanwhile, Prince Frederik was seen this week looking relaxed and carefree as he continues his royal duties despite global headlines and online backlash.

The prince was taking part in a royal hunt at Gludsted Plantage, near Silkeborg. He was accompanied by Danish politician Finn Poulsen of the conservative People’s Party, master court hunter Jens Bjerregaard Christensen and scientist Karen Barfod.

Frederik, King Charles’ fourth cousin, and his wife Mary have yet to comment individually on the alleged affair, but the is Danish Royal family provided an official statement together last week.

Seven days after Lecturas published the photos of Frederik on a night out with Ms Casanova, the royal family told Danish publication BT they “do not comment on rumors or insinuations”.

Prince Frederik was also seen relaxed and carefree as he continued his royal duties amid global press headlines.

The Royal Hunts are the official hunts of the Danish royal houses and take place from October 1 to mid-January during the hunting season.

It is the latest scandal to engulf the royal family, with royalists taking to the palace’s official Instagram account to express their anger.

“Respect and admiration for Princess Mary and a big ‘shame, shame, shame on you’ Crown Prince Frederik… for your alleged affair/friendship with a certain Mexican socialite,” one woman commented.

“Unfortunately, this undermines the integrity of the Danish royal family.”

Another commentator praised Princess Mary for carrying out her duties with “dignity, enthusiasm and discretion” amid the controversy. Other fans noted that Prince Frederik and Princess Mary seemed to act differently in public – despite their united front during official engagements.

Frederik, King Charles’ fourth cousin, and his wife Mary have yet to personally comment on the alleged affair (photo from November 7).

Chronology of Frederik’s night with Genoveva, according to the magazine The magazine claims that the following timeline of events took place. October 25, afternoon: Frederik and Genoveva walk in Retiro Park 7 p.m.: Frederik and Genoveva go to her apartment separately 9 p.m.: They leave the building separately, after changing clothes, and get into the same white car 9 p.m.-midnight: Travel as a couple to El Corral de la Moreria restaurant for dinner and watching flamenco 1 a.m.: The couple leaves the restaurant and gets into a car 8:30 a.m.: Frederik leaves Genoveva’s apartment

Lecturas reported that during their evening, Prince Frederik and Ms. Casanova visited a Pablo Picasso exhibition, strolled through Retiro Park and then went out to dinner.

Around 7 p.m., Lecturas claimed that Frederik and Genoveva went to his building separately and both reappeared around 9 p.m., two hours later, after both changing their clothes into evening wear.

In the photos, Genoveva ditched her chic camel coat with a tie belt in favor of a white shirt, wide black pants and a black jacket worn over the shoulders.

Meanwhile, Frederik appeared to have switched from a navy blue jacket and brown pants to a white shirt and dark pants with a sleek dark jacket. Again, they allegedly left the building separately, but got into the same white car.

The magazine claims the two attended a flamenco show at a Spanish restaurant, El Corral de la Moreria, which ended at midnight.

He also claimed they remained at their table, which was flanked by two of the Danish prince’s bodyguards, while other customers left, waiters finished their shifts and the lights were turned off.

Lecturas said the two men did not leave the restaurant until 1 a.m., when they went out onto the street and got into a car. In a “courtesy gesture,” Lecturas reports, Crown Prince Frederik opened the car door for his dining companion.

The next day, the magazine claims the heir to the Danish throne was taken by car to the airport where he returned home to Denmark.

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, along with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, are pictured together in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 8, just days after rumors of an affair surfaced. made public.

Daily Mail Australia spoke to Amber Petty, Princess Mary’s best friend and bridesmaid, who refused to comment or “get anywhere near” the scandal.

Daily Mail Australia also contacted the royal palace but did not receive a response before publication.

A communications expert told BT the palace appeared unconcerned by the rumors and was probably treating them as “child’s play” rather than a storm.

The alleged affair comes after the Danish royal family was rocked by the Queen’s decision to strip the titles of a number of family members.

In September last year, the monarch announced her decision to strip the titles of prince and princess from four of her grandchildren.

It also follows Prince Christian, 16, being removed from the elite Herlufsholm boarding school in June after allegations of sexual and physical abuse surfaced in a documentary.

Her sister Isabella, 15, was also supposed to attend, but her parents withdrew her too.

The allegations did not involve the younger royals.