Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

Joelinton was sent off to Brazil on Tuesday evening when he pushed Argentine Rodrigo De Paul in the chest.

The two were wrestling in the second half when Joelinton pushed his opponent, with De Paul going down dramatically when he grabbed him by the face.

Although the Newcastle midfielder did not appear to make contact with De Paul’s face, he was sent off in the 81st minute at the Maracana.

Argentina were winning 1–0 when the broadcast took place

Referee Piero Maza shows a red card to Brazil’s Joelinton during a 2026 World Cup qualifier

Before the match, rival supporters began fighting each other before clashing with Brazilian police, delaying the kick-off by 30 minutes.

The fight turned extremely violent as police beat fans with their batons, with at least one supporter forced to leave the stadium due to bleeding in his head.

Argentina goalkeeper Dibu Martinez even jumped into the stands to try and grab one of the batons during the chaotic scenes.

Eventually the game started, with the teams committing 22 errors in a scrappy first half.

Nicolas Otamendi headed in the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute as Argentina secured a 1-0 win.

La Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table with 15 points, while Brazil have just seven points in six games.