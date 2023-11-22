Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 9:54 PM EST, November 21, 2023 | Updated: 10:05 PM EST, November 21, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Joelinton was sent off to Brazil on Tuesday evening when he pushed Argentine Rodrigo De Paul in the chest.

    The two were wrestling in the second half when Joelinton pushed his opponent, with De Paul going down dramatically when he grabbed him by the face.

    Although the Newcastle midfielder did not appear to make contact with De Paul’s face, he was sent off in the 81st minute at the Maracana.

    Argentina were winning 1–0 when the broadcast took place

    Referee Piero Maza shows a red card to Brazil’s Joelinton during a 2026 World Cup qualifier

    Before the match, rival supporters began fighting each other before clashing with Brazilian police, delaying the kick-off by 30 minutes.

    The fight turned extremely violent as police beat fans with their batons, with at least one supporter forced to leave the stadium due to bleeding in his head.

    Argentina goalkeeper Dibu Martinez even jumped into the stands to try and grab one of the batons during the chaotic scenes.

    Eventually the game started, with the teams committing 22 errors in a scrappy first half.

    Nicolas Otamendi headed in the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute as Argentina secured a 1-0 win.

    La Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table with 15 points, while Brazil have just seven points in six games.

    Joelinton is SENT OFF for Brazil in heated clash against old rivals Argentina as the Newcastle midfielder receives a straight red for recklessly shoving Rodrigo De Paul to the ground

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    WestJet lost a passenger’s bag on a domestic flight in Canada. The passenger’s AirTag shows it was in Jamaica.

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy