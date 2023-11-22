CNN Airs Audio of Mike Johnson Calling Abortion a ‘Holocaust’

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

CNN on Tuesday unearthed interview clips of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) describing abortion as an “American holocaust” and agreeing with Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in which he argued that the Supreme Court should revisit past rulings establishing gay and contraception rights.

When asked about abortion in a May 2022 appearance on a Washington, D.C. radio show, Johnson made his views crystal clear, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski explained on OutFront.

“It is truly an American holocaust,” said the Louisiana congressman, whose stance on the topic led him to receive an A-plus rating from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

