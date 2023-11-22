Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    CNN Airs Audio of Mike Johnson Calling Abortion a ‘Holocaust’

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , ,
    CNN Airs Audio of Mike Johnson Calling Abortion a ‘Holocaust’

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    CNN on Tuesday unearthed interview clips of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) describing abortion as an “American holocaust” and agreeing with Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in which he argued that the Supreme Court should revisit past rulings establishing gay and contraception rights.

    When asked about abortion in a May 2022 appearance on a Washington, D.C. radio show, Johnson made his views crystal clear, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski explained on OutFront.

    “It is truly an American holocaust,” said the Louisiana congressman, whose stance on the topic led him to receive an A-plus rating from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Paris Hilton’s media company pulls ads from X amid concerns of antisemitic content on the site, just a month after signing an exclusive partnership with the platform

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    WestJet lost a passenger’s bag on a domestic flight in Canada. The passenger’s AirTag shows it was in Jamaica.

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy