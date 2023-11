Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The founder of a right-wing religious media outlet has been ousted for allegedly breaking the “morality code”—and he said he is stepping aside to “address and work on horrible, ugly things.”

“I need to conquer these demons,” Michael Voris, 62, said in a rambling social media video following his resignation.

Neither he nor Church Militant, the outlet Voris founded, provided details of his transgression, which he described as “embarrassing.”

