Modbury North, Adelaide shooting: Massive manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ ute driver alleged to have murdered his wife

A statewide manhunt is underway for a fugitive gunman accused of murdering his wife at their Adelaide home.

Kevin Jewell, 55, allegedly shot his wife Jodie at their Modbury North property shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Supt Doc Bray said Ms Jewell had previously told a friend she had been a victim of domestic violence but did not report the crime.

The friend became concerned when she was unable to contact Ms Jewell and contacted police who attended the property and found Ms Jewell dead with a gunshot wound.

Kevin Jewell lived on the upper level of the house, while Ms. Jewell and her teenage daughter lived on the ground floor.

“They had been somewhat separated for some time,” Superintendent Bray told reporters on Wednesday.

Police obtained a warrant for Jewell’s arrest in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday for murder.

“If Kevin is watching, I’m making this appeal to him,” Superintendent Bray said. “We are actively searching for you and we will locate you.

“I encourage you immediately, without delay, to consult an attorney and negotiate your safe surrender to the police.”

Supt Bray warned members of the public not to interact with Jewell, who is described as being of medium build with a scruffy appearance.

“We believe Kevin is armed with a rifle and ammunition,” he said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and no one should approach him.”

A suspect wanted in connection with the death is believed to have fled the scene in a white P-plated 2008 Mitsubishi Triton, registration XTN167.

Jewell is believed to drive a white Mitsubishi Triton and police believe he may be looking to hide in the countryside as he was seen loading items including a backpack and an esky from his home on Tuesday afternoon.

“He likes to hunt, he likes to camp and he’s known to set up in the bush during his usual leisure time, so it’s a very high probability,” Supt Bray said.

“We have a tremendous amount of resources looking for him.

“The alert was sent to all police officers in the state. We have planes searching for him and a large number of people dedicated to searching for him.

Ms Jewell is the fourth woman allegedly murdered in South Australia in the past week.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14