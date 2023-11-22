The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Rock band brawl on stage at Melbourne show as horrified fans scream and boo

<!–

A shocking brawl between members of American rock band The Brian Jonestown Massacre broke out during their concert in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

Fans watched in horror as singer Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt exchanged punches on stage at the Forum before confronting each other on the floor.

A viral clip shared on social media appears to show Van Friedt punching Newcombe.

They then chase each other around the stage before ending up on the floor together, where they fight and brawl some more.

Venue security then rushed the stage in a desperate attempt to break up the melee.

According to Sydney Morning HeraldNewcombe opened the disastrous spectacle by claiming he had been robbed at knifepoint earlier in the day, and said the incident had left him “tired and emotional”.

“I have spent most of the vote I wanted to give you,” he told the crowd.

“Unfortunately, today all I can give you is all I have.”

The publication claims the rocker hurled “a torrent of insults” at the audience throughout the show, before Van Kriedt finally had enough.

Both men fell to the ground as they struggled and fought.

Van Kriedt then punched the leader, before chasing him around the stage and tackling him to the ground.

Fans of the band shared clips of the fist fight on X and Instagram, with one writing: “Dramatic end to the Brian Jonestown Massacre show in Melbourne tonight.”

Another posted: “Brian Jonestown Massacre concert at Forum Melbourne tonight ended really absurd. Whatever happened, I will always love their music and I wish you good luck Anton.’

Newcombe’s past struggles with drugs and addiction have been well documented over the years.

In 2014 it opened to Stronger than war about his problems, saying, “I quit heroin in 2000 and it took a lot of tries. I drank to do it, and it led to a serious drinking problem that almost killed me.

The band Brian Jonestown Massacre was formed in 1990 and has remained one of the most popular indie rock bands of the past three decades, although they never achieved mainstream success.

Dallas Taylor, the drummer for Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bob Timmins, a Hollywood addiction specialist, are credited with helping Newcomb get off drugs.

“They helped me, they put my head back on straight – and then I was done with it,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Newcombe is known for his outrageous antics and was the focal point of the 2004 rockumentary, Dig.