    Ronny Chieng’s Brutally Honest Take on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

    The Daily Show senior correspondent Ronny Chieng sat down behind the desk on Tuesday night as guest host, and no person, place, or thing was safe from his brutally honest—and honestly hilarious—vitriol.

    After kicking off the show by thanking Comedy Central for believing in him “for 23 minutes only,” Chieng jumped right into the biggest headline of the day—the now-confirmed temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, which he happily took full credit for. “I accomplished what no other Daily Show host could,” said Chieng. “Sure, maybe if you gave me the job permanently I could solve this. But for now, here’s what you get.”

    As part of the negotiations, at least 50 hostages held by Hamas will be freed, while a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israel would also reportedly be released.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

