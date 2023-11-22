I’m a sex therapist and couples who have great sex have one very mundane thing in common

<!–

A registered sexologist has revealed Australian couples who share domestic work have better sex – and hundreds of women agree.

Alice Childfrom Sydney, is a somatic sexologist and sex counselor specializing in intimacy.

The Australian professional referenced a Melbourne study that found women are more likely to want to have intimate relationships with their partners if they take on more responsibilities at home.

Ms Child claimed that sharing the burden signified strength in various other aspects of a relationship and eased the build-up of resentment over time.

“A lot of people go into relationships with the attitude of scoring points,” Ms Child told FEMAIL. “But it’s not a competition and no one wins. Sharing household chores means sharing the mental load and it gives you the feeling of being a team.

“Household chores come up very often for my clients. One person always feels like there is inequality and that their partner is not paying attention to their time,” she continued.

“But it’s not just about cleaning, it’s bigger than that. And if you share tasks equally, you’ll automatically free up time for more fun things, like sex.

She also shared other reasons why she thinks it’s important to clean together.

“Resentment is like poison in a relationship,” Ms. Child said. “A division of household chores that a person perceives as unfair can lead to a lot of resentment, which causes people to withdraw from intimacy.”

Ms Child also said a dirty house leads to arguments over the dirty sink or dishwasher, which is never turned on.

“Disagreements over ‘stupid’ things (like household chores) normally reflect much bigger issues and feelings that have built up over time in a relationship,” she said.

“Different standards of cleanliness can make one person feel harassed and the other person feel like ‘the parent.’ »

The professional claimed that arguments over household chores boil down to not feeling respected and appreciated.

Many people agreed with Ms. Child and shared their thoughts.

“It’s not just about helping, it’s about taking full responsibility for specific daily tasks. These are domestic jobs and not gender specific jobs. If you live in a house, you are all responsible for carrying out all the work,” one said.

“Division of labor and fairness within the household are very important,” said another.

But some men were not on board.

‘Lies!’ we simply say.

“It’s called chore play and it means the end of the relationship where the sex life disappears and the man becomes so (passive) that he does chores in the hope of getting laid,” wrote a second.