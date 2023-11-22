Antisemitic activist screams ‘free Palestine’ as he’s sentenced to seven years in prison for beating Jewish man in Times Square mob attack in 2021: Family accuse judge of being ‘racist’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

One of the attackers convicted of assaulting a Jewish man in 2021 shouted “free Palestine” after his conviction – while his defenders called the judge “racist”.

Mahmoud Musa, 23, was sentenced to seven years in prison plus five years of probation for his role in the unprovoked attack on 31-year-old Joseph Borgen.

Borgen was on his way to a pro-Israel rally in Times Square when a group of men surrounded him, shouting profanities as they pepper-sprayed him.

The attack came as tensions between Hamas and Israel flared in the Middle East two years ago.

As Musa was led to a cell on Tuesday, he turned to tell his family he loved them before shouting “Free Palestine” twice.

This provoked someone else to shout, “You’re racist for judging!” before Judge Felicia Mennin.

As court officials escorted the rowdy few from the courtroom, Borgen and his supporters – many wearing blue “Justice For Joey” hats – stayed behind.

Mahmoud Musa will spend seven years in prison – more than prosecutor Bragg recommended – for his role in New York's horrific assault

Borgen is seen on the left in the hospital, and on the right in an interview a day after the attack

Barry Borgen, the victim’s father, expressed relief at the conviction.

“I’m glad they finally realized their mistakes,” he said. “They see the atmosphere that is plaguing New York City with anti-Israel protests and anti-Semitism, they need to crack down, and I think this is just the beginning.”

In his victim impact statement, Borgen recalled how Musa chased him with his “fist pointed backwards…pointed and pointed at me.”

He said: ‘I was in a fetal position doing everything I could to get out alive.

“In my opinion, if the police had not come to save my life, I would have died; that was Musa’s goal and that group’s goal.”

The Jewish man did not exchange words with the group before he was kicked to the ground, verbally abused and punched.

He said he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and wrist pain from the beatings.

Although Musa apologized to Borgen and the Jewish community, the victim said, “I think he was just sorry that he got caught.”

Musa’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, had asked for the minimum sentence for the attacker because he was 23 at the time of the ambush.

The lawyer also said that he grew up in an atmosphere where relatives lived in Palestine “like in a prison.”

Video of the attack showed Borgen left defenseless as he was punched and beaten with crutches and flagpoles by a crowd of eight to 10 people

Borgen recalled lying on the floor in a fetal position, “trying to protect my head and face, literally just trying to get out of their lives.”

The Jewish man did not exchange words before he was chased, kicked to the ground and pepper-sprayed

Lazzaro added that Musa lost his father when he was young, grew up in poverty and “never had the right education to help him make the right choices.”

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Junig, however, asked for a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence because Musa allegedly touched a corrections officer’s breast on Rikers Island and “showed no remorse whatsoever.”

In his own statement to the court, Musa said: “I understand that my behavior was unacceptable and take full responsibility for my actions and the consequences that followed.”

According to Judge Mennin, Musa’s participation and selection of a random person of the Jewish faith was planned, calculated and intentional.”

The phrase ‘has nothing to do with your beliefs, your freedom of speech, your identity or your national origin. It is imposed (because of your) actions… which will not be tolerated in any civilized society.”

Musa was led away after his conviction. Outside the courtroom, his supporters continued to call the judge “racist.”

“I’m satisfied,” Borgen said outside the courtroom. “I think it was a serious, serious punishment for a serious, serious crime, and it sends a clear message that hate crimes … are not going to be treated with a slap on the wrist.”



Borgen smiles after appearing in court. The climate in which his attacker was convicted is even more politically charged than the summer of 2021

The victim speaks to reporters on Tuesday after the third of his five attackers was convicted

In 2021, just days after the attack, Borgen spoke out in an interview with DailyMail.com, saying he had feared for his life.

Borgen, an accountant who lives on the Upper East Side, was on his way to the Midtown meeting when a young man in a black bandana started following him.

‘I turned around to try to figure out what was going on and before I knew it I was surrounded by a whole crowd of people physically attacking me, hitting me, kicking me, punching me, hitting me with crutches, hitting me with flagpoles,” he told DailyMail.com after his release from Bellevue Hospital.

Video showed Borgen lying on the ground as he was assaulted by the crowd outside 1604 Broadway.



‘I thought I was going to die. I thought I was really going to die.’

Borgen said eight to 10 people took part in the beating and shouted anti-Semitic slurs such as: “You filthy Jew. We’re going to fucking kill you. Go back to Israel. Hamas is going to kill you.”

He said the most painful part happened toward the end of the attack, when they pepper-sprayed him.

‘I thought I was peeing because I felt a stream on my face. They sprayed or pepper-sprayed me for like a minute.”

Musa is the third attacker to be convicted.

Faisal Elezzi, who punched Borgen twice, pleaded guilty in April 2023. He was initially placed on probation for three years, but was sentenced to 60 days for drug abuse.

Waseem Awawdeh, who was filmed hitting Borgen with crutches, was offered a six-month plea deal before ultimately receiving 18 months.

According to prosecutors, after his arrest, Awawdeh said, “I have no problem doing it again,” adding, “If I could do it again, I would do it again.”

The remaining two defendants, Mohammed Othman and Mohammed Said Othman, have yet to be sentenced.