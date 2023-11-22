Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hints he could leave the World Cup winners as he admits he ‘needs to think’ about his future with the national team following hectic 1-0 win against Brazil

Argentina secured a 1–0 victory after violence delayed the start of the match

The curse of our game is referee abuse, we are not doing enough to stop it. The punishments must be HARD – it all starts

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

After a hugely emotional win against Brazil, which followed fan violence with police, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni admitted he was considering his future with the national team.

“I have to think a lot about what I’m going to do,” Scaloni said after Argentina’s 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in Rio de Janeiro. “I need this time to think.”

Scaloni said he would think about it before talking to Argentine Football Federation president Claudio Tapia and the players “because this national team needs a coach who has all the possible energy and who feels good.”

The Maracana Stadium result was Brazil’s first ever home defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

‘It’s not goodbye, it’s not something else. But I have to think, because the bar is very high and it is difficult to progress,” Scaloni said, “It is difficult to keep winning.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has hinted he could quit the national team

Lionel Messi led the Argentine players off the field, with the kick-off postponed due to violence

Rival supporters began fighting each other before clashing with Brazilian police

After making his comments, he did not respond to other questions.

The 45-year-old Scaloni, who had his contract extended until the 2026 World Cup following his victory in Qatar last year, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

Before attending Tuesday’s press conference, Scaloni was seen giving emotional hugs and kisses to other members of Argentina’s staff. It was the team’s final game of 2023.

Argentina leads the 10-team South American qualifying competition with 15 points from six games, followed by Uruguay on 13 and Colombia on 12.

Brazil could end the year in sixth place, with seven points.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will feature 48 teams, meaning the top six teams from South America will compete directly.