Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli government approves deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages, truce

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Israel#39;s government voted on Wednesday to back a deal for Palestinian Hamas militants to free 50 women and children held as hostages in Gaza in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

    Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the U.S., Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

    Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. — Reuters

    By

