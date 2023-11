NNA – The Islamic Resistancenbsp;issuednbsp;the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in endorsement of their courageous and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 11:50 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the logistical support team at Bayad Blida site while they were conducting maintenance work,nbsp; with appropriate weapons, causing direct injuries.quot;

