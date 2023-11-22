Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Ousted CEO Sam Altman Returns to OpenAI in Latest Shock Twist

    Sam Altman will return to OpenAI as its CEO after being ousted by its board, it was announced Wednesday. Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president who subsequently quit after Altman’s firing, will also return.

    Days after the surprise dismissal that left the vast majority of employees in shock and threatening to quit if Altman was not reinstated, OpenAI said in a short statement that it had “reached an agreement in principle,” for Altman to return, marking yet another twist in the unfolding drama.

    That agreement, as per Altman’s conditions, meant the current board—the same board that fired him—stepping down.

