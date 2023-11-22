Major police operation underway on Carlisle St, Balaclava, Melbourne: Special operations cops swarm area, ‘two men handcuffed’

Two men ‘handcuffed’ after major police operation in Melbourne

Two men are handcuffed after a major police operation involving officers in camouflage on a busy Melbourne street.

The operation brought Carlisle St in Balaclava, in Melbourne’s southeast, to a standstill around 4pm on Wednesday as unmarked police SUVs blocked both lanes.

Footage from the scene shows a police officer wearing camouflage body armor and a balaclava while brandishing an AR-15.

The footage also shows a group of people crowding around a particular area of ​​the sidewalk that had been closed to the public.

Two men were also seen “handcuffed” and lying on the ground while plainclothes police stood over them.

The operation involved officers from the Specialized Operations Group, a tactical policing team responsible for counter-terrorism and high-risk arrests.

An employee at a nearby juice store said police “sealed the scene pretty quickly.”

“We only noticed it when some of our customers mentioned there were two men in handcuffs outside the store,” the employee told the Herald Sun.

“The police collected evidence and then fled, everything happened quickly.”

