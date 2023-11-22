Pat Cummins has a heartwarming reunion with wife Becky and son Albie – and jokes about an embarrassing problem – as he returns home after World Cup triumph

Pat Cummins showed his sense of humor to journalists

Spoke after landing in Sydney from India on Wednesday

Paceman led his team to ODI World Cup glory on Sunday

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins shared his joy at winning the World Cup with his wife Becky Boston and their baby son Albie as they reunited in one of Sydney’s trendiest suburbs.

The trio had breakfast together on Wednesday at a beachside cafe in Clovelly in the city’s east, a short walk from the stunning $9.5 million home the couple bought in Bronte in March 2021.

Cummins looked relaxed and refreshed after spending several weeks on the subcontinent as his team clinched Australia’s sixth World Cup title with an underdog victory over India in the final.

The Australian skipper couldn’t hide his joy at being back home with his wife and son as they reunited at Sydney’s beachfront Clovelly on Wednesday.

Cummins and Boston own a stunning $9.5 million home in the nearby town of Bronte, just a short walk from where they were photographed before having breakfast.

Hours earlier, Cummins had shown his sense of humor to a scrum of journalists at Sydney Airport shortly after arriving on a long-haul flight from India.

The 30-year-old pilot joked that he might have questionable body odor after the harrowing flight, before reflecting on his team’s impressive win over the shell-shocked hosts in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“Every half hour or so you remember you won the World Cup and you get excited again,” Cummins said.

“We spent about six months on the road and to top it all off, it was incredible. I was pretty excited to win, it was a career highlight.

“Captain aside, just playing with these boys doesn’t get any better than this.”

Pat Cummins left a scrum of angry journalists at Sydney Airport after arriving from India on Wednesday morning (pictured) thanks to a cheeky remark about his body odor.

“We’re going to smile for a while.”

This year will be remembered as one of the greatest for Australian cricket: under Cummins’ leadership, the team won the World Test Championship, retained the Ashes, and then won the ODI World Cup.

The skipper said he was leading a “pretty happy group” and praised the fact that the Australians “had to be perfect to reach the semi-finals… and we pretty much were.”

“The belief never disappeared. We knew once we clicked we could take on anyone and that proved to be the case,” Cummins said.

“We will savor this for a long time.”

Mitchell Marsh confirmed World Cup hero Travis Head (pictured right, with teammate Adam Zampa) was the Australian who celebrated the most after the underdogs’ victory.

After a slow start to the tournament, the Australians performed when they needed to, winning the final by six wickets.

The playing group’s attention now turns to a T20 series against the injury-hit hosts, starting on Friday (12:30am, AEDT).

Mitch Marsh has confirmed World Cup hero Travis Head is the best on the field when it comes to celebrating, and said it would be a “miracle” if the batsman was named in the XI for the opening match after big celebrations in recent days.

Head has posted a series of images on Instagram since Sunday, where he could be seen letting his hair down with Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis.

Winning another trophy on the subcontinent will be a daunting task, with players like Cummins, Hazlewood, Marsh, Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne all unavailable.