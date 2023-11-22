Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Friday, November 24, 2023

    Nov 22, 2023 ,

    10:00. nbsp; Press Editors Syndicate holds annbsp;ordinary general assembly of thenbsp;at the unionrsquo;s center in Hazmieh

    10:00 nbsp; nbsp;Harvest International opens its factory in the industrial city of Sidon, under the patronage of caretaker Minister of Industrynbsp;George Bushkian

    16:00 nbsp; nbsp;Arab Cultural Club organizes a media meeting entitled ldquo;Here is Beirut, Leadership and the Futurerdquo;, in celebration of the event ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media for the Year 2023rdquo;, at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair – Seaside Arena (formerly BIEL), in the presence and participation of the Minister of Information Ziad Al-Makari

