Friday, November 24, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

10:00. nbsp; Press Editors Syndicate holds annbsp;ordinary general assembly of thenbsp;at the unionrsquo;s center in Hazmieh

10:00 nbsp; nbsp;Harvest International opens its factory in the industrial city of Sidon, under the patronage of caretaker Minister of Industrynbsp;George Bushkian

16:00 nbsp; nbsp;Arab Cultural Club organizes a media meeting entitled ldquo;Here is Beirut, Leadership and the Futurerdquo;, in celebration of the event ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media for the Year 2023rdquo;, at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair – Seaside Arena (formerly BIEL), in the presence and participation of the Minister of Information Ziad Al-Makari

