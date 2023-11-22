Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Emergency powers regarding people released from immigration facing High Court challenge

    Emergency powers regarding people released from immigration facing High Court challenge

    Emergency laws rushed through federal parliament last week, allowing authorities to use ankle bracelets and curfews to monitor 93 people released from immigration detention, are now under challenge in the High Court, with lawyers for a Chinese refugee calling them “arbitrary” and “punitive”.

    The challenge was filed on Wednesday, with lawyers asking the High Court to remove the new powers because they give authorities extreme measures which they say should only be exercised by judges.

    The refugee at the center of the case is referred to by the pseudonym S151. He must wear an electronic ankle bracelet to monitor his location and is subject to a curfew, meaning he must stay at his home between 10 p.m. in the evening and 6 a.m. the next morning.

