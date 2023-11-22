Mikati in Rashaya to celebrate Lebanon’s 80th Independence day

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati headed to Rashaya Citadel to commemorate the Independence Day, where he will give a speech today on the occasion.

The Prime Minister arrived a short while ago in the Majdal Anjar area, where a large popular reception was held for him in the presence of a number of politicians and personalities.

Minister Mikati also visited the Dar al-Fatwanbsp;in the Western Bekaa and Zahle, where he was received by the Mufti of Zahle and the Bekaa, Sheikh Ali Al-Ghazawi, and the Mufti of Baalbek-Hermel, Sheikh Bakr Al-Rifai.

The government delegation heading to Rashaya Castle includes ministers: Minister of Industry George Bushkian, Minister of Education Abbas Al-Halabi and Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.

Mikati was received by MPs: Bilal Al-Hashimi, Yanal Al-Solh, Wael Bou Faour, Yassin Yassin, former MP Muhammad Al-Qaraawi, and a number of town mayors and Sharia judges.

