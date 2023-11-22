Local statement on Lebanon’s 80th Independence Day – EU delegation to Lebanon

NNA – The Delegation of the European Union issues the following statement together with the Embassies of the EU Member States to Lebanon, present in Beirut:

ldquo;On the occasion of Lebanonrsquo;s 80th Independence Day anniversary, we express our friendship and support to Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

Lebanonrsquo;s Independence Day is taking place this year within a difficult regional context. The European Union urges all actors to show utmost restraint to avoid any further escalation.

In this period of uncertainty, we encourage Lebanese decision-makers to set aside their differences and take long overdue decisions. This includes electing a President, forming a fully-functioning Government, and implementing necessary macroeconomic and financial reforms.

More than ever, decisive leadership is needed. The EU firmly stands by Lebanon and its citizens in their aspirations for a brighter future. The time to act is now.rdquo; — EU MEDIA OFFICE

