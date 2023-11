NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent reported that more than one Israeli enemy raid had been recorded on the outskirts of the town of Yater.

The enemy also bombed the Labouneh area in Naqoura with phosphorus shells.

It was also reported that the airstrike launched by the Israeli enemy aircraft yesterday on the northern side of the town of Tair Harfa resulted in the complete destruction of a house and the damage of another house.

