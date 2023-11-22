“Al-Qassam Brigades” mourns Khalil Kharaz

NNA -nbsp;Martyr Ezzeddine Al-Qassam Brigades mourned in a statement on Wednesday, the Arab and Islamic nation, the martyrdom of Al-Qassam commander, saying: quot;Khalil Hamed Kharraz quot;Abu Khalid,quot; from Al-Rashidiya camp. He was assassinated by the treacherous Zionist hand on the outskirts of the occupied Palestine in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, corresponding to 7 Jumada Al-Awwal 1445 H.quot;

quot;The martyr, Commander Khalil quot;Abu Khalid,quot; contributed to supporting and reinforcing the resistance both domestically and abroad,quot; it added.

quot;He left his mark on the battlefield, demonstrating bravery and dedication. Our courageous martyr dedicated himself to the path of Allah, and was present on all fronts of fight for several decades,quot; it concluded.

