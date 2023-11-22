Piers Morgan hits Karl Stefanovic with a shocking comeback after Today host teased him about Australia’s World Cup triumph

No love lost between Piers Morgan and Karl Stefanovic

Morgan turned down the opportunity to appear on the Today Show

The feud between the pair escalated during the Ashes series

Morgan felt that Aussies were not playing in the ‘spirit of cricket’

Piers Morgan’s feud with Karl Stefanovic has been taken to a new level after the Today Show host teased his English rival about Australia’s impressive ODI World Cup win in India.

The TV personalities are anything but friends, but Stefanovic tried to be the bigger man when he offered Morgan a spot on Channel Nine to discuss the cricket tournament and Australia’s comprehensive victory.

Morgan’s response was typically savage: “I’d rather garotte myself with rusty swords.”

To Morgan’s credit, the British broadcaster and cricket fanatic swallowed his pride earlier this week and reluctantly sent a congratulatory message to Pat Cummins and his team after their record sixth World Cup win.

The outspoken media personality made headlines during this year’s Ashes series when he criticized the Aussie team at every opportunity for Jonny Bairstow’s highly controversial dismissal in the second Test, when the wicketkeeper was stunned by Alex Carey as he left his crease during the last ball of a past.

Piers Morgan’s feud with Karl Stefanovic has reached a new level after the Today Show host teased his English rival about Australia’s Cricket World Cup win

Karl Stefanovic then tried to extend an olive branch, but fellow TV personality Piers Morgan wasn’t interested

Pictured from left to right: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith celebrate with the World Cup trophy after their victory over India

Morgan went so far as to compare the wicket to the infamous underarm ball that Australia bowled against New Zealand in 1981, even saying that his friend Shane Warne would find the incident “pretty common” if he were alive.

He went on to praise the Aussies – with more than a hint of sarcasm – after their stunning six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad, tweet about X: ‘Congratulations to Australia on winning the World Cup. Well deserved after the Ashes debacle. I couldn’t be happier for all of you.”

Morgan’s post was accompanied by a GIF of Jack Nicholson furiously smashing kitchen appliances in a clip from The Shining, with an apparent nod to how he really felt about Australia lifting the trophy.

The 58-year-old also praised star batsman Travis Head for his stunning knock of 137 off just 120 balls. post on X: ‘Great innings from Head. He’s the new Steve Waugh.’

It comes as Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared the World Cup title ‘the pinnacle of international cricket’ after Head’s batting masterclass sealed victory.

Chasing 241 for victory in Ahmedabad, Head hit 137 to take Australia from early trouble to a comfortable win with seven overs to spare.

“That’s the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup, especially here in India, in front of a crowd like that,” the jubilant skipper said.

“It’s been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, played the Ashes, World Test Championship… and to top it off with this (World Cup) is just massive.

“These are the moments you will remember for the rest of your life.”