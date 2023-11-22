Toni Terry looks incredible in a black cut-out gown as she joins dapper husband John at Global’s Make Some Noise charity gala

<!–

Toni Terry looked nothing short of sensational in a black cut-out dress on Tuesday night as she attended Global’s Make Some Noise charity gala with husband John.

The WAG, 41, showed off her amazing figure in the one-shoulder maxi number, which featured a large cutout that showed off her toned midriff.

Her garment ended in a long skirt with ruffles and a large thigh-high slit.

Toni elevated her figure with a pair of sky-high black heels and accessorized with a statement pair of gold earrings.

She styled her long blonde locks in loose waves as she cozied up with her dapper husband John, 42, on the star-studded red carpet.

The former Chelsea footballer dressed down in a navy blue velvet tuxedo jacket, which he teamed with a crisp white shirt, black trousers and a matching navy blue bow tie.

The Gala event raises money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families in the UK.

John and Toni left twins Georgie and Summer, 17, at home as they enjoyed a night out in London.

The twins enjoyed a huge Sweet 16 at their mansion last year, with their numerous gifts and sweet throwback photos on Instagram

Georgie and his sister were tagged in their mother’s Instagram Story last month.

Toni posted an image of a heart with the overflowing text: “I have so much love for you in my heart that it doesn’t fit.”

She also tagged John, who is reportedly eyeing a lucrative role in Saudi Arabia.

