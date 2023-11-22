The Project’s Steve Price calls Kyle Sandilands a ‘grubby buffoon’ after the KIIS FM radio star inked a $200million 10-year deal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Steve Price slammed Kyle Sandilands on Wednesday’s episode of The Project after the radio star signed a lucrative new deal.

The veteran radio presenter, 68, was discussing the $200 million deal struck by Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on the Channel Ten show.

The deal will also see the radio breakfast hosts broadcast in Melbourne, prompting host Sarah Harris to ask Price if Victorian audiences would shine with Sandilands’ controversial style.

“Well Sarah, Kyle is a dirty buffoon and I don’t think dirty buffoons work in Melbourne. I probably shouldn’t call him a dirty buffoon, he’s just a worm,” Price said.

“Melbourne will not adopt the style of this program as it currently stands. Some of the sexually explicit content is off-putting,” he added.

Steve Price (pictured) slammed Kyle Sandilands on Wednesday’s episode of The Project after he signed a record $200 million deal to continue his show with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson for another ten years.

The deal also includes broadcast of a radio breakfast show in Melbourne, prompting host Sarah Harris (pictured) to ask Price if Victorian audiences would appreciate Sandilands’ controversial style.

The Sydney-based radio duo signed a record $200 million, 10-year on-air deal on Wednesday morning, keeping them on the airwaves until 2034.

An ARN spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the deal means Kyle and Jackie’s work friends at KIIS FM, Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, will be out of work and their Melbourne breakfast show will end in December.

Lauren broke down in tears as she broke the news to her listeners on Wednesday, sobbing about how she didn’t want to “say goodbye to Melbourne”.

Jase and Lauren’s show was a success for KIIS FM, attracting new listeners to the station and taking third place in the Melbourne market behind Fox FM’s Fifi Fev & Nick and GOLD104.3’s Christian O’Connell.

“Well Sarah, Kyle is a dirty jester and I don’t think dirty jesters work in Melbourne. I probably shouldn’t call him a dirty jester, he’s just a worm, Price said. “Melbourne won’t adopt not this style… Some sexually explicit content is off-putting”

In a statement celebrating the historic contract renewal, Sandilands said: “Fans of the show will be delighted to learn that this 10-year deal is the longest radio contract in Australian history.”

“Love us or hate us, Jackie and I will continue our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time.”

He added: “We would like to thank the listeners. Staff. All the clients. Even senior management, I’ll give a nod. They actually did something brilliant.

This means the duo will dominate markets outside of their Sydney-based audience and expand their reach to Melbourne for the first time.

It has been reported that a unique clause in the contract gives Sandilands the ability to broadcast the show from “anywhere on earth”.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have confirmed their landmark new radio deal will see them expand to Melbourne

ARN has confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the news means Kyle and Jackie’s work friends at KIIS FM, Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips (both pictured), will be out of work.

The shock athlete has often worked on the KIIS FM show from Los Angeles and elsewhere, so the new contract will give him the flexibility to continue broadcasting wherever he chooses.

The groundbreaking $200 million deal means Sandilands and Henderson will each earn $10 million per year, double their current salaries of around $5 million per year.

According to Financial analysisKyle and Jackie’s contracts “include a base salary, a percentage of revenue above what is currently earned – known as ‘incremental growth’ and signing bonuses consisting primarily of ARN stock.”

Jackie celebrated the exciting news by sharing a glamorous selfie of her with Kyle on social media, alongside a gushing caption about their next decade together.

ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis said expanding the Kyle and Jackie show to Melbourne would “attract new audiences and expand commercial opportunities”.

“Melbourne is Australia’s largest radio advertising market and represents an opportunity for ARN Media to grow its audiences and revenues on KIIS 101.1,” he said.

“Kyle and Jackie O have become a powerful brand that contributes significantly to ARN’s commercial success, and this new agreement strategically positions us for long-term growth that extends beyond radio.”

Jackie celebrated the exciting news by sharing a glamorous selfie of herself with Kyle on social media, alongside a gushing caption about their next decade together.

“I can’t believe I get to work with this guy for the next ten years,” she wrote.

“How lucky am I?” Thanks to our loyal listeners and (ARN) – so happy to announce that we’ve just signed on for 10 more years of breakfast radio. What a dream!!!!’