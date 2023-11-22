Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanon praises Hamas-Israel truce

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the tireless efforts of Qatar, the United States, and all the countries that supported them to reach a humanitarian truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners.

    The Ministry stresses the importance of this truce as a gateway to reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, especially food and medicine, in preparation for the return of forcibly displaced residents and their survival in their land.

    The Ministry hopes that this work will entail a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Duchess of Edinburgh looks sophisticated in white as she re-wears Suzannah gown from King Charles’ coronation to attend glitzy State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    It’s otter carnage! Astonishing moment two rival otter families charge towards each other and battle in territorial clash

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett celebrates Thanksgiving with a nearly $900 million gift – and details what will happen to his fortune after his death

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Duchess of Edinburgh looks sophisticated in white as she re-wears Suzannah gown from King Charles’ coronation to attend glitzy State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    It’s otter carnage! Astonishing moment two rival otter families charge towards each other and battle in territorial clash

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett celebrates Thanksgiving with a nearly $900 million gift – and details what will happen to his fortune after his death

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Microsoft was preparing its San Francisco offices with MacBooks and HR on standby to welcome defecting OpenAI employees, then Sam Altman rejoined as CEO

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy