Ex-Obama advisor harasses, threatens Muslim food vendor

NNA – Former Obama administration advisor, Stuart Seldowitz, was caught on video hurling Islamophobic comments against a Muslim halal food vendor in New York City, as he calls the vendor a quot;terroristquot;.

quot;You support terrorism. You support killing little children. Yoursquo;re a terrible person,rdquo; he says, to which the vendor replies, quot;You kill children, not me.rdquo;

Seldowitz responds: quot;If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasnrsquo;t enough. It wasnrsquo;t enough.quot;

Later with the same vendor, Seldowitz threatened the vendor saying quot;the Mukhabarat wants your picture,quot; referring to Egyptrsquo;s intelligence agency, before taking his phone and directing the camera toward him.

quot;The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? Theyrsquo;ll take them out one by one.quot; The vendor responds with quot;Go, go.quot;

#39;Vile, racist and beneath dignity#39;

The vendor claims to not speak English, but Seldowitz says, quot;What do you speak? You speak Arabic,nbsp;the language of the Quran,quot; and then proceeded to insult the Quran.

quot;Thatrsquo;s why you#39;re selling food in a food cart, because yoursquo;re ignorant. But you should learn English. Itrsquo;ll help you when they deport you back to Egypt and then the Mukhabarat wants to interview you.quot;

He is then interrupted by a bystander who asks him to stop and leave, saying quot;It#39;s not right, you are harassing.quot;

Seldowitz was once the acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under the Obama administration, and served as a senior political officer in the State Departmentrsquo;s Office of quot;Israelquot; and Palestinian Affairs.

The same day, Gotham Government Relations, a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C, announced that it severed its ties with Seldowitz.

quot;Gotham Government Relations has ended all affiliation with Stuart Seldowitz, an individual who hasn#39;t contributed to our work in years. The video of his actions is vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm,quot; the firm stated in a post on X. — AL MAYADEEN

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;