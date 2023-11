NNA – A new series of Israeli airstrikes is currently taking place in south Lebanon,nbsp;aroundnbsp;the towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa, Shama, Aita al-Shaab, Rmeish, al-Dhahira, Shihin, and Yater in the western and central sectors.

The sound of bombing was heard in the city of Tyre due to its intensity.

